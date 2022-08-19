Overview

Dr. James Spak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Spak works at Complete Preventive Dentistry Inc in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.