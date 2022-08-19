Dr. James Spak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Spak, MD
Overview
Dr. James Spak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Locations
1
Complete Preventive Dentistry Inc888 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2882
2
St. Vincents Urgent Care LLC1055 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-1055
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Although I have been seen in the practice several times for other orthopedic problems, this was my first visit with Dr. Spak. I was very pleased with the visit, treatment and follow up plan. In the event I need orthopedic care in the future, I will request Dr. Spak .
About Dr. James Spak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spak has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spak speaks Polish and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Spak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.