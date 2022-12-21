Dr. James Spain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Spain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Spain, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University of South Alabama College of Medicine - Mobile, AL and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Spain works at
Locations
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Airport Campus6144 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Foley Office1711 N McKenzie St Ste 100, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Spain was personable, listened to my questions and explained everything to me politely and to my satisfaction. I have seen Dr. Spain twice for two different procedures and both times he was great, definitely one of my better doctor experiences.
About Dr. James Spain, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida/Morton Plant Mease Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach
- University of South Alabama College of Medicine - Mobile, AL
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Spain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.