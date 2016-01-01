Dr. James Soong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Soong, MD
Overview
Dr. James Soong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.
Dr. Soong works at
Locations
James Y Soong M.d. Apc909 Hyde St Ste 234, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 771-3040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Soong, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1114992294
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soong speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.