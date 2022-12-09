See All Dermatologists in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. James Solomon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Solomon, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Solomon, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Solomon works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach
    725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 410-6425
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acquired Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Annular Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Larva Migrans Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Guttate Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypopigmentation Chevron Icon
Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Nitidus Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rare Diseases Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Solomon was the first of several dermatologists who clearly explained the reasons for my recurring skin condition and provided a complete and clear plan to finally get relief, results and how to prevent another occurrence. Thank you!
    Joseph Oliver — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Solomon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Solomon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Solomon to family and friends

    Dr. Solomon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Solomon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Solomon, MD.

    About Dr. James Solomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023128345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital|Roswell Park Mem Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston City Hosp-Boston U|Nemc Bumc|Nemc-Bumc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.