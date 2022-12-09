Dr. James Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. James Solomon, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (321) 410-6425Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Dr. Solomon was the first of several dermatologists who clearly explained the reasons for my recurring skin condition and provided a complete and clear plan to finally get relief, results and how to prevent another occurrence. Thank you!
About Dr. James Solomon, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1023128345
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Roswell Park Mem Inst
- Boston University Med Center
- Boston City Hosp-Boston U|Nemc Bumc|Nemc-Bumc
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solomon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon speaks French.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.