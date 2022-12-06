Overview

Dr. James Soldano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Soldano works at Optum - Family Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.