Dr. James Sobiek, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sobiek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Tahoe Fracture10539 Professional Cir Ste 201, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 348-8800
Orthopedic Surgical Associates85 Kirman Ave Ste 303, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-8423
Tahoe Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic18653 Wedge Pkwy Ste 120, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 782-2442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic Clin973 Mica Dr Ste 201, Carson City, NV 89705 Directions (775) 783-6190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My new go to guy. Extremely helpful, knowledgeable and bright. Dr. Sobiek leaves no stone unturned when diagnosing your orthopaedic health.
About Dr. James Sobiek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobiek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobiek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobiek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobiek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.