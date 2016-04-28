Overview

Dr. James Snyder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Snyder works at Sanders Family Medicine Pllc in Concord, NH with other offices in Londonderry, NH and Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.