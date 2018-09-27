Overview

Dr. James Snead, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Snead works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.