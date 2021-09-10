Dr. James Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is a very compassionate doctor. He takes his time and explains everything to where you can understand your issues. Tim is PA is also very good and professional.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881684256
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
