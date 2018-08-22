Dr. James Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. James Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Wake Forest U Med Ctr
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology Associates of Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-8088
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Carrollwood7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 10, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 558-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Excellent doctor!
About Dr. James Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1811977333
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Med Ctr
- Wake Forest University Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.