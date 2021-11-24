Overview

Dr. James Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Grand Strand Neurology Care in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.