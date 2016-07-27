See All Interventional Cardiologists in Wichita, KS
Interventional Cardiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Smith, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Millcreek Community Hospital

Dr. Smith works at Kansas Vascular Medicine in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kansas Vascular Medicine
    758 S Hillside St Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67211 (316) 252-3314

  Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  Wesley Medical Center
  Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital

Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis

Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Jul 27, 2016
    Actually will tell you whats going on with your health.Want him to be specific?He will do that. Want him to be technical in his explanation? He will take the time to make you understand his diagnosis!
    L J Cero in Wichita Ks. — Jul 27, 2016
    Interventional Cardiology
    English
    1619973906
    Residency
    Millcreek Community Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Kansas Vascular Medicine in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Smith's profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

