Dr. James Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very engaging. Makes sure you understand about the procedure to performed. He has very good follow ups. Reviews procedure at each visit and make sure that there are problems.
About Dr. James Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
- University or Rochester
- University of Rochester
- University Of Kentucky
- Western Kentucky University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
