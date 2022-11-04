Dr. James Slover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Slover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Slover, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Slover works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10075 Directions (718) 540-4415
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Health Greenwich Village7 7th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10011 Directions (718) 540-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Slover is a fantastic surgeon. He is so caring and understanding to your fears. I was diagnosed with blood clots and assured me that every precaution would be taken. Dr Slover on the day of my right hip surgery on March 11 2021 came and spoke to be with the reassurance of I would be alright. After my surgery that evening he came and spoke to my son to ask if there was anything else he could do. On June 15 2022 I had my left hip surgery. Dr Slover and PA Vanessa Mcdowell are the kindness surgeons. On that day they spoke to me and made sure I was comfortable. On the day of my release Dr Slover made arrangements that I would be picked by ambulance and carried up my flight of stairs. Thank you Dr. Slover PA Vanessa Mcdowell. I also want to thank Natalie his surgery secretary and Hollie his nurse
About Dr. James Slover, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851355564
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slover has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Slover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.