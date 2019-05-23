Dr. James Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sloan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sloan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med
Dr. Sloan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Urology LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-0823
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
I am a 53 year old patient of Dr. Sloan's who underwent surgery last week. From the moment I entered his office I was impressed with the whole staff. Everyone there has helped me, including the receptionist. Dr. Sloan is very nice, and has an excellent manner about him. He was quick to schedule my operation, and performed the procedure perfectly. I was called by the nursing staff to check on me the next day, and had a post-op scheduled which I attended today. I am very comforted by the fact that Dr. Sloan is my Urologist. I think anyone would be wise to appoint this team toward their medical issues, and ease their pain. I genuinely like everyone on his staff, and can't say enough about Dr. Sloan to thank him for helping me. Gregory Jackson; Brownsburg, In.
About Dr. James Sloan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679573620
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.