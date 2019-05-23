Overview

Dr. James Sloan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med



Dr. Sloan works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.