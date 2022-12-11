Dr. James Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Slater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Slater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Slater works at
Locations
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slater has a reputation of being a wonderfully skilled surgeon. Really, he is the whole package. He engages with and listens to his patients. It is important to him that his patients understand what he is telling them. Physicians are so overworked these days, and Dr. Slater remains focused on the person sitting in front of him. In my experience that quality can be hard to find.
About Dr. James Slater, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1558339986
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U-New Eng Med Ctr
- Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
