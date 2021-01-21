Dr. James Singleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Singleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Singleton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Singleton works at
Locations
Osteoporosis Center of Highlands Ranch206 W County Line Rd Ste 310, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions
Highline Arthritis Center4 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 230, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 788-8355
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I feel that Dr. Singleton really listens and that I have a say in my treatment. He is caring as is all of his staff.
About Dr. James Singleton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104881226
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army MC
- Kansas University School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singleton speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.
