Overview

Dr. James Sinclair, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Sinclair works at Lightbridge Medical Associates in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.