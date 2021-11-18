Dr. James Simsarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simsarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Simsarian, MD
Overview
Dr. James Simsarian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Simsarian works at
Locations
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 478-0601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurology Center of Fairfax1830 Town Center Dr Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 876-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Simsarian, Is 100% the best doctor I have ever seen. He spent an hour or more meeting with me to discuss my symptoms and concerns. He was patient, kind, and seemed to genuinely care and want to help me. I highly recommend Dr. Simsarian.
About Dr. James Simsarian, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1235108986
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simsarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simsarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simsarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simsarian has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Myelopathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simsarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Simsarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simsarian.
