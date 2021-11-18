Overview

Dr. James Simsarian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Simsarian works at Mark C Tekrony MD in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Myelopathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.