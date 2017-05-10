Dr. James Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sims, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sims, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Sims works at
Locations
St. Hope Pharmacy1414 S Frazier St Ste 105, Conroe, TX 77301 Directions (936) 441-2440
Bellaire Office6800 West Loop S Ste 560, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 839-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and got me to a specialist when needed.
About Dr. James Sims, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.