Dr. James Simmons, DO
Dr. James Simmons, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
South Texas Spinal Clinic PA9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
South Texas Spinal Clinic - at Stone Oak18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 495-9047Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful doc. Can’t say enough about my entire experience.
About Dr. James Simmons, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
