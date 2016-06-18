Dr. James Sills-Powell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills-Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sills-Powell, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Sills-Powell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
More Than Just Podiatry776 Crosswinds Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions
More Than Just Podiatry1309 LAKE SAINT LOUIS BLVD, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 735-5197
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable; very attentive; good listener; good personality; explains procedures very thoroughly. Takes his time with each patient; don't feel rushed
About Dr. James Sills-Powell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689985087
Education & Certifications
- Ssm Depaul Hospital
- Dekalb Med Ctr & Radiotherapy Clins Of Ga
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sills-Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sills-Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sills-Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sills-Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sills-Powell.
