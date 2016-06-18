Overview

Dr. James Sills-Powell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Sills-Powell works at More Than Just Podiatry in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.