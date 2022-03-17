Overview

Dr. James Silberzweig, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Silberzweig works at Tower Podiatry in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.