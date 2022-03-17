See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Silberzweig, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Silberzweig, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Silberzweig works at Tower Podiatry in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology PC
    Interventional Radiology PC
200 W 57th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10019
(646) 746-8023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Uterine Fibroids
Varicose Veins
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Uterine Fibroids
Varicose Veins

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I had an HSG done and it was quick (less than five minutes) and relatively painless with some over the counter medicine. Dr. S. also has a nice bedside manner which helps those of us who are anxious patients.
    KS — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. James Silberzweig, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942231659
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Silberzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silberzweig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silberzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silberzweig works at Tower Podiatry in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silberzweig’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberzweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

