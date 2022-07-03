See All Pediatric Urologists in Olympia Fields, IL
Pediatric Urology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Siegert, DO is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Siegert works at Specialty Physicians of Illinois Llc-urology in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialty Physicians of Illinois Llc-urology
    20201 Crawford Ave Ste 1276, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 (708) 679-2270

  Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cryptorchidism Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 03, 2022
    Doctor Siegert was very thorough in His diagnosis. He answered all of my questions and explained everything thing in layman detail about Prostate Cancer, what stage mine was in, and my options. He even suggested I get a second opinion if I felt unsure of His analysis. Since the procedure and Treatment's my Cancer has been in Remittance almost 5 years now. Dr. Seigert is definitely a Master of His craft.
    Thomas W. McNeal — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. James Siegert, DO

    Pediatric Urology
    English, American Sign Language
    1245556224
    Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Loyola University
    Urological Surgery
    Dr. James Siegert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Siegert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Siegert works at Specialty Physicians of Illinois Llc-urology in Olympia Fields, IL.

    Dr. Siegert has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

