Dr. James Siefer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Siefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Siefer works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona State Urological Institute1445 W Chandler Blvd Ste A5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 394-0200
-
2
Gilbert2730 S Val Vista Dr Bldg 13-177, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 394-0200
-
3
Pelvic Mesh Medical Consulting4530 E Ray Rd Ste 178, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 394-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My son with special needs was being seen by a different doctor. Because his case is complex, he suggested we get a second opinion. We are very pleased with Dr. Siefer! He spent more time with me than any other specialist I've ever seen! He answered my many questions and helped be understand what issues my son is facing. He was open to hearing my ideas and helping us try multiple avenues of healing! I'm very grateful to have him on my son's medical team!
About Dr. James Siefer, DO
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508846627
Education & Certifications
- Sinai-Grace Hospital Of Detroit
- Sinai Grace Hospital Of Detroit
- Botsford General Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathy
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Urological Surgery
