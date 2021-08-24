Overview

Dr. James Siefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Siefer works at Arizona State Urological Institute in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.