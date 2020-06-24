See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. James Shoukas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Shoukas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Shoukas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Shoukas works at Lake Mary Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Mary Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery
    934 Williston Park Pt Ste 1028, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shoukas?

    Jun 24, 2020
    I recently had surgery by Dr. Shoukas. His office staff kept me very informed in all steps needed to be taken before surgery and they have made me feel like a person, not just a number. Dr. Shoukas took his time to explain everything in detail. He listened to all of my concerns and treated me with a tremendous amount of respect. I highly recommend him for your cosmetic or reconstructive needs.
    J. Martinez — Jun 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Shoukas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Shoukas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shoukas to family and friends

    Dr. Shoukas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shoukas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Shoukas, MD.

    About Dr. James Shoukas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306036868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center|Rush University Medical Center edical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UF Shands Jacksonville|Univeristy Of Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Shoukas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoukas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoukas works at Lake Mary Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shoukas’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Shoukas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.