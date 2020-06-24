Dr. James Shoukas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shoukas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Shoukas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Shoukas works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Mary Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery934 Williston Park Pt Ste 1028, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 987-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery by Dr. Shoukas. His office staff kept me very informed in all steps needed to be taken before surgery and they have made me feel like a person, not just a number. Dr. Shoukas took his time to explain everything in detail. He listened to all of my concerns and treated me with a tremendous amount of respect. I highly recommend him for your cosmetic or reconstructive needs.
About Dr. James Shoukas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1306036868
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center|Rush University Medical Center edical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UF Shands Jacksonville|Univeristy Of Florida
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoukas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoukas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.