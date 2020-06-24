Overview

Dr. James Shoukas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Shoukas works at Lake Mary Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.