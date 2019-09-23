Dr. James Sholtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sholtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sholtz, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sholtz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sheen Allan E MD Office208 Highland Park Plz, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-7660
James Sholtz641 River Highlands Blvd Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-7660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sholrz has been my therapists for years one of the best around he is wonderful and to be honest I owe himmy life he helped me find myself
About Dr. James Sholtz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sholtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholtz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sholtz has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sholtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sholtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sholtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sholtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.