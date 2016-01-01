Overview

Dr. James Shipp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.



Dr. Shipp works at Ms Eye Pllc in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.