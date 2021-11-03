Overview

Dr. James Sherman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Sherman works at Vein Specialists Of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.