Dr. James Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sherman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
-
1
Vein Specialists Of Augusta501 Blackburn Dr, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 854-8340
-
2
Jay Newton Bates Jr. M.d.1430 Harper St Ste B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-5451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sherman and staff were knowledgeable and friendly! Clean and relaxing atmosphere. Will definitely go back.
About Dr. James Sherman, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447244264
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
