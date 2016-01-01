Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sherman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
Jeffrey H. Sherman MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 540E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Sherman, MD
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1225165111
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
