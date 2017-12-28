Overview

Dr. James Shen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shen works at Shen & Shen Mds in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.