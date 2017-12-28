See All Pediatricians in Staten Island, NY
Dr. James Shen, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Shen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Shen works at Shen & Shen Mds in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Staten Island Office
    453 Colon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Circumcision
Dehydration
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 28, 2017
    Not a better pediatrician on Staten Island! Although Dr Shen has recently retired, dr Janet Shen is as amazing and caring as her dad always was! A truly wonderful pediatric practice!
    Ron in Staten Island — Dec 28, 2017
    About Dr. James Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1477639029
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

