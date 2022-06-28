Overview

Dr. James Shehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Shehan works at Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.