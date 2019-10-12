Dr. James Shanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shanks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Shanks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital
Dr. Shanks works at
Locations
-
1
HealthEast Professional Services559 Capitol Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55103 Directions (651) 326-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanks?
My experience with Dr. Shanks and his staff is a very pleasant one. I had a very rare blood condition and was in serious trouble. From the first visit he was informative and answered my questions, and told me what the next steps were. I had family present during one of his hospital visits and he was very eager to help them understand the disease and treatment. He correctly diagnosed my issue and started treating it immediately. We are all pleased with my progress up to this point. I am very happy with my outcome considering the serious condition I was in. On a side note: He has a great sense of humor if you do, I highly recommend Dr. Shanks L.Simon Vadnais Heights 10/11/2019
About Dr. James Shanks, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1255393906
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanks works at
Dr. Shanks has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.