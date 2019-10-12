See All Hematologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. James Shanks, MD

Hematology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Shanks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital

Dr. Shanks works at HealthEast Professional Services in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HealthEast Professional Services
    559 Capitol Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55103 (651) 326-2150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Neutropenia
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Neutropenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Laura I Simon — Oct 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. James Shanks, MD
    About Dr. James Shanks, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255393906
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Shanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanks works at HealthEast Professional Services in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Shanks’s profile.

    Dr. Shanks has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

