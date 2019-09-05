Dr. James Shaner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shaner, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Shaner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Farmington, MO.
Dr. Shaner works at
Locations
-
1
Farmington Dental Care520 W Pine St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 307-5546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaner?
From the moment you walk into the door you are taken care of. The ladies at the front desk are friendly and helpful. The dental hygienist are simple the best! They make you feel extremely comfortable! Dental hygienist Jennifer R. is amazing.
About Dr. James Shaner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1942375662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaner works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.