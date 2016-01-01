Dr. Shackson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Shackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Shackson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shackson works at
Locations
Forest Hills Healthcare Center.8700 Moran Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244 Directions (513) 382-5112
Keller Leasing Co LLC7450 Keller Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Directions (513) 382-5112
Mcv Health Care Facilities Inc411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 398-1486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. James Shackson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831185545
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
