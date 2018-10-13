Dr. James Sferra Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sferra Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sferra Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sferra Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Sferra Jr works at
Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (877) 660-6777Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3118MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 4 20215 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (877) 660-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sferra came highly recommended from the top orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon in Chicago. Dr Sferra performed bunion surgery on each foot 4 months apart at the Cleveland Clinic. I traveled to Cranberry/Wexford (100 minute drive) to have my plates removed 5 years later. I could not have asked for better care. I continue to see Dr. Sferra and I know several Ohio patients travel to PA to receive his care. I continue to recommend him and everyone has been thrilled with him.
About Dr. James Sferra Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033147095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Sferra Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sferra Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sferra Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sferra Jr works at
Dr. Sferra Jr has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Limb Pain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sferra Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sferra Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sferra Jr.
