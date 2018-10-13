Overview

Dr. James Sferra Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Sferra Jr works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Limb Pain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.