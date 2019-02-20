Dr. James Seward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Seward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Seward, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Seward works at
Locations
Dermatology Care of Charlotte15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 341-0090
Dermatology Care of Charlotte6040 W Highway 74, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Directions (704) 821-0615
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care & has helped me with a prurigo nodularis condition which causes itching & pain. Medication & ointment has helped to keep me from itching so I can sleep better. After 2 visits with recommended injections also relieved pain. I also had an issue with a burn which was undetermined as to how it was burned. He gave me an ointment to use on it to help it heal. He & his staff are compassionate, professional, personable & friendly. No wait time & reminder text is a plus.
About Dr. James Seward, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326081142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Seward has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Seward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.