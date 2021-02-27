Dr. James Sellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sellman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sellman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6714 Patterson Ave Ste 204, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 282-3387
-
2
James E Sellman & Associates6720 Patterson Ave Ste A, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 282-3387
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sellman?
Amazing. I’ve have my life back. No opioids have been prescribed. He is understanding with PTSD. Also he has gone above with his help. He listened to me and never once tried to proscribed opiates. He has saved my life. Anyone that blames him for patient abuse of his treatment ending in death is not his fault. He would never prescribe 4 types of opiates to anyone in my year and half of seeing him.
About Dr. James Sellman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1225118805
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.