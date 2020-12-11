Dr. James Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Segal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care3950 Kresge Way Ste 303, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Louisville OB/GYN950 Breckenridge Ln Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology4001 Kresge Way Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
4
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN6208 PRESTON HWY, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions
5
Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology10216 Taylorsville Rd Ste 850, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente OBGYN if it wasn’t for him I would have lost my baby girl to incompetent cervix, and when my daughter was born he made quick reaction to horrible situation and saved my baby. I also had two surgeries done by him with minimal bleeding or pain post surgery. Thank you so much Dr. Segal for all you do. I wouldn’t change him on less absolutely necessary.
About Dr. James Segal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215939855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Segal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.