Dr. James Scowcroft, MD
Overview
Dr. James Scowcroft, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Pain Management Associates200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Scowcroft for low back pain. He is quick but efficient. I have had numerous injections and surgeries with many doctors. I will say Dr. Scowcroft is the best at what he does. Without the ablation of L-1 thru L-5, I'm not sure I would still be able to walk. Thank you Dr. Scowcroft!
About Dr. James Scowcroft, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285615450
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
