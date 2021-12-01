See All Registered Nurses in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. James Scowcroft, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Scowcroft, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Scowcroft works at Pain Management Associates in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Associates
    200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. James Scowcroft, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285615450
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas
    • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Saint Luke's South Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Scowcroft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scowcroft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scowcroft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scowcroft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scowcroft works at Pain Management Associates in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Scowcroft’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scowcroft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scowcroft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scowcroft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scowcroft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

