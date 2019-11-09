See All Neurologists in Port Orange, FL
Dr. James Scott, MD

Neurology
3 (22)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach
    870 Dunlawton Ave Ste 109, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 427-3700
    Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach
    8 Mirror Lake Dr Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 (386) 673-2500
    Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach
    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (386) 425-1717

Hospital Affiliations
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 09, 2019
    I have found Dr. Scott's Port Orange staff to be very friendly and cooperative. Dr. Scott is an awesome neurologist! He diagnosed my Parkinson Disease, when other doctors {neurologists} did not pick up on it. He is always extremely courteous, compassionate and informative. He never makes me feel rushed, and answers ALL my questions.
    Jim Bouchard — Nov 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Scott, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952321671
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

