Overview

Dr. J Stephen Scott, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrectomy, Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.