Dr. James Schwender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Schwender, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Schwender works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
-
2
Blaine Clinic2305 108th Ln Ne, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions (612) 775-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwender presents a thoughtful, conservative, and thorough approach with patient, reading images, and recommendations.
About Dr. James Schwender, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558302372
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
