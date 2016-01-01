Overview

Dr. James Schwarz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schwarz works at Memorial Heart And Lung Clinic in Blair, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.