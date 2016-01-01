Dr. James Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Schwarz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
1
Alegent Creighton Cardiology Blair810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008 Directions (402) 426-1239
2
Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center505 S 45th St, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-5600
3
Oncology Associates PC8303 Dodge St Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-5860
4
University NE Med Ctr Hem Onclg987680 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-4015
Hospital Affiliations
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Schwarz, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710968847
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Dr. Schwarz has seen patients for Kidney Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods.