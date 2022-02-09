Dr. James Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schumacher, MD
Overview
Dr. James Schumacher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sarasota Neurosurgery PA1921 Waldemere St Ste 809, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 955-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He examined me from head to toe. My appt with him was 1 hour and 15 min. He is amazing! I am an R.N. and have never had a physician spend that much time with me. He is such a compassionate man and he listens to everything you need or want to discuss. I would highly recommend Dr. Schumacher!!!
About Dr. James Schumacher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386646008
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Med Yale New Haven Hospital
- Mass Gen Hospital Harvard Med School
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Neurosurgery
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.
