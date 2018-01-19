Dr. James Schumacher, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schumacher, DMD
Dr. James Schumacher, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Schumacher works at
First Coast Smiles4201 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 643-6035
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I am probably one of the more difficult dentistry patients. I take care of my teeth fairly well (floss and brush twice a day), but I am difficult to schedule and for the past year I haven't been very good about wearing my invisalign or making appointments. Despite what I am sure can be frustrating for them, the staff and Dr. Schumacher are always courteous and polite. They also always seem to have some new technology to help prevent and identify problems before they arise. Highly recommend
- Dentistry
- English
- 1316080567
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumacher accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schumacher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.