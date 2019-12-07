Dr. James Schrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schrier, MD
Overview
Dr. James Schrier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2560 24th St Ste 203, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 779-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schrier is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. He is kind and he explains every detail - not to mention he is an excellent surgeon!
About Dr. James Schrier, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
