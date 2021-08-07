See All General Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. James Schopp, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (18)
Overview

Dr. James Schopp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Illinois Hospital / Cook County Hospital

Dr. Schopp works at MultiCare Cedar Surgical Associates in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Locations

    MultiCare Cedar Surgical Associates
    3124 S 19th St # 220, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. James Schopp, MD

General Surgery
  • General Surgery
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1598725384
  • 1598725384
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Illinois Hospital / Cook County Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Cook Co Hospital University Ill College Med
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schopp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schopp works at MultiCare Cedar Surgical Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Schopp’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schopp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

