Dr. James Schlenker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Schlenker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
My son and I have both had surgery with Dr. Schlenker. He is a fabulous doctor who clearly cares about his patients. He explains everything and, in my case, before surgically repairing my finger/hand, he wanted to see if it would heal on its own. It did not and so he has repaired it. White I'm still recovering, it's already working better. Previously he did minor surgery on my wrist, which was terrific as it solved my issue. He performed surgery on my son's neck and the scar is barely visible. The support staff is terrific as well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1811187628
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
