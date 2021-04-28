Dr. James Schlenker Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlenker Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schlenker Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Schlenker Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Saint Margaret's Health Peru.
Locations
Mri6311 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 423-2258
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I sliced open my hand after collapsing it on a glass bottle, bracing a fall. This was 26 years ago and my recovery has been astounding. My nerves still have numbness, which is to be expected given the deep and long wound (sliced all but couple of tendons, artery, etc), but I'm able to do vast majority of tasks with my right hand. Take heart to those that have had difficulty, the recovery is long (mine, a year) but part of what happens with such an integral part of the body. Thank you Dr. Schlenker - can't say it enough.
About Dr. James Schlenker Sr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, French and German
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlenker Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlenker Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlenker Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlenker Sr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlenker Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schlenker Sr speaks French and German.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlenker Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlenker Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlenker Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlenker Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.