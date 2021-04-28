Overview

Dr. James Schlenker Sr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Saint Margaret's Health Peru.



Dr. Schlenker Sr works at Aesthetica Chicago Associates in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.